Readers' Choice 2021 Best Pizza: Brick House Pizza

Since 1998, Tim and Saundra Curet and crew have been serving up pizza, breadsticks, specialty sandwiches, wings, burgers, a fresh salad bar, local wines, and 21 on-tap brews.

In spite of being located in Tri-Cities’ oft-overlooked fourth city, Brick House has claimed the top spot in the People’s Choice Awards eight years out of nine — proving location doesn’t always matter if the food is worth the drive.

The pizza dough is made fresh daily, including gluten-free crust, with five sizes to suit all appetites: Small, Medium, Large, Giant, Colossal.

The classic red sauce is Tim’s own recipe, but for the more adventurous palate, Brick House also offers BBQ, chipotle BBQ, roasted garlic, Thai peanut, pesto, and cusabi.

The Pickle Face is their most popular pizza, featuring salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and a dill pickle twist, as well as their true meat lovers’ Big Bull Sandwich.

From the owners: “Brick House Pizza would like to thank all our loyal customers and the entire community for giving us the opportunity to serve you. We are so thankful for this recognition. We will continue (to) work hard to create an enjoyable environment and prepare delicious food for you. Thank you and stay safe.”

1. Brick House Pizza

3791 W. Van Giesen St., West Richland

509-967-3733

www.facebook.com/Brick-House-Pizza-116411401720235

2. MOD Pizza

2803 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-628-1515

1659 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Suite 130, Kennewick

509-572-9964

modpizza.com

3. Hubby’s Pizza

346 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick

509-586-2340

hubbyspizza.com