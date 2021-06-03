Readers' Choice 2021 Best Sandwich Shop: Graze

Graze serves up mouthwatering sandwiches, soups and salads.

Tri-Citians will find the best sandwiches in the area at Graze — A Place to Eat. House cured meats, fresh ingredients, and the loving touch of being homemade keeps it holding the gold.

The shop has four locations — Kennewick, Richland, Walla Walla and a drive-thru only in Walla Walla.

Aside from hot or cold sandwiches, delicious paninis, interesting salads and two homemade soups made daily (one is always vegetarian) highlight the affordable menu.

Among the interesting finds can be rotating seasonal items like a butternut squash Panini with fried sage, roasted garlic and provolone; one with shaved zucchini and housemade ricotta and a spring asparagus Panini with cheese made from a local dairy. Staples on the sandwich menu are a selection of mouth-watering tortas, turkey and avocado, a grilled chicken and bacon as well as a Vietnamese favorite, banh mi, with eye of round, jalapeño, cilantro and pickled daikon.

Graze is open for lunch and dinner — except Sunday evening, which is reserved for employees to have meals at home with their families.

1. Graze

8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-221-1020

735 The Parkway, Richland

509-713-7699

grazeplaces.com

2. Firehouse Subs

10799 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick

509-764-8652

4845 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco

509-567-7183

838 Uhling Road, Burbank

509-380-5101

firehousesubs.com

3. Bruchi’s CheeseSteaks and Subs

4803 Clemente Lane, Pasco

509-547-8647

1402 Jadwin Ave., Richland

509-943-1111

2417 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick

509-586-9225

5209 W. Okanogan Pl., Kennewick

509-491-3330

1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-0547

8903 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-783-7788

www.bruchis.com