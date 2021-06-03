Readers' Choice
2021 Best Sandwich Shop: Graze
Tri-Citians will find the best sandwiches in the area at Graze — A Place to Eat. House cured meats, fresh ingredients, and the loving touch of being homemade keeps it holding the gold.
The shop has four locations — Kennewick, Richland, Walla Walla and a drive-thru only in Walla Walla.
Aside from hot or cold sandwiches, delicious paninis, interesting salads and two homemade soups made daily (one is always vegetarian) highlight the affordable menu.
Among the interesting finds can be rotating seasonal items like a butternut squash Panini with fried sage, roasted garlic and provolone; one with shaved zucchini and housemade ricotta and a spring asparagus Panini with cheese made from a local dairy. Staples on the sandwich menu are a selection of mouth-watering tortas, turkey and avocado, a grilled chicken and bacon as well as a Vietnamese favorite, banh mi, with eye of round, jalapeño, cilantro and pickled daikon.
Graze is open for lunch and dinner — except Sunday evening, which is reserved for employees to have meals at home with their families.
1. Graze
8530 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-221-1020
735 The Parkway, Richland
509-713-7699
grazeplaces.com
2. Firehouse Subs
10799 Ridgeline Drive, Kennewick
509-764-8652
4845 Broadmoor Blvd., Pasco
509-567-7183
838 Uhling Road, Burbank
509-380-5101
firehousesubs.com
3. Bruchi’s CheeseSteaks and Subs
4803 Clemente Lane, Pasco
509-547-8647
1402 Jadwin Ave., Richland
509-943-1111
2417 W. Kennewick Ave, Kennewick
509-586-9225
5209 W. Okanogan Pl., Kennewick
509-491-3330
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-736-0547
8903 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick
509-783-7788
www.bruchis.com
