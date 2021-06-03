Readers' Choice 2021 Best Seafood Restaurant: Anthony’s at Columbia Point

The seafood at Anthony’s is selected fresh and always the “Best of the Season.”

Anthony’s is part of a family of seafood restaurants in the Pacific Northwest with origins dating back to 1969 where it started in Bellevue, and it has mastered serving the best seafood available in the Pacific Northwest.

Depending on seasonal availability, Anthony’s serves wild Alaska silver salmon, wild Alaska cod, wild Alaska halibut, wild Alaska spot prawns and wild Alaska weathervane scallops as well as ling cod, petrale sole, rockfish, ahi, mahi mahi and swordfish. Shellfish includes: the finest Dungeness crab, Manila clams, mussels and oysters.

Among many specialties of the house are rockfish or mahi mahi tacos, Dungeness crab toast, and fish and chips. For a Sunday brunch menu delight you may find unique dishes such as salmon cake and eggs, seafood omelets and Dungeness crab cake bowl.

The Anthony’s team has strict adherence to “Best Practice” standards. The seafood is selected fresh and always the “Best of the Season.” When customers taste the perfectly cooked, flaky salmon, they know they are truly getting the best quality.

1. Anthony’s at Columbia Point

550 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-946-3474

anthonys.com

2. Bonefish Grill

133 W. Gage Blvd., Richland

509-628-9296

bonefishgrill.com

3. Red Lobster

1120 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-735-1190

redlobster.com