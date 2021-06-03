Readers' Choice 2021 Best Sports Bar: Kimo’s

As far as sports bars go, Kimo’s has a lot to offer.

Obviously, there is the sports, which can be viewed on numerous TV screens scattered throughout the building.

But there is more than sports to attract customers.

There is the outstanding food, which features great burgers, salads and appetizers on a full menu.

Kimo’s also offers free live music, with local talent performing in the restaurants on different nights each month.

And there is an incredible view from the restaurant’s patio, where a diner can take in the scenery of the Columbia River, as well as what’s going on in the marina across the street. And finally, there are the great drinks. Bartenders can whip you up a thirst-quenching cocktail, or the latest vintage of wine from some of the region’s better wineries.

But best of all is the beer. The Rattlesnake Mountain Brewing Company has its beer made right on-site since 1997, and diners can see the brewmeister making the latest batch through the window.

1. Kimo’s

2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland

509-783-5747

kimosrmbc.com

2. The Dugout

7111 Burden Blvd., Pasco

509-547-6614

facebook.com/pascodugout

4810 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick

509-221-1875

facebook.com/southridgedugout

99 Lee Blvd., Richland

509-943-9789

facebook.com/richlanddugout

3. Uncle Sam’s Saloon

8378 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-783-8942

unclesamsaloon.com