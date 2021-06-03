Readers' Choice
2021 Best Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse
For nine years, Texas Roadhouse has drawn diners in with mouth-watering steaks — everything from sirloins to prime rib.
Add in the tasty side dishes, signature rolls and friendly staff, and it’s like a home-cooked meal.
All steaks are cut in house each day. Sirloins, which come in four sizes, are the most popular cut, followed by the ribeye.
The Kennewick location was the first in Washington, opening in 2011. While some restaurants struggle to last a year, Texas Roadhouse is busy every night.
1. Texas Roadhouse
☆ 9x winner! ☆
835 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite C, Kennewick
509-783-1288
texasroadhouse.com
2. Budd’s Broiler
450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland
509-946-8178
anthonys.com/restaurants/detail/budds-broiler
3. Outback
6819 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick
509-735-9304
outback.com
Comments