Readers' Choice

2021 Best Steakhouse: Texas Roadhouse

For nine years, Texas Roadhouse has drawn diners in with mouth-watering steaks — everything from sirloins to prime rib.

Add in the tasty side dishes, signature rolls and friendly staff, and it’s like a home-cooked meal.

All steaks are cut in house each day. Sirloins, which come in four sizes, are the most popular cut, followed by the ribeye.

The Kennewick location was the first in Washington, opening in 2011. While some restaurants struggle to last a year, Texas Roadhouse is busy every night.

1. Texas Roadhouse

9x winner!

835 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite C, Kennewick

509-783-1288

texasroadhouse.com

2. Budd’s Broiler

450 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-946-8178

anthonys.com/restaurants/detail/budds-broiler

3. Outback

6819 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick

509-735-9304

outback.com

