Readers' Choice 2021 Best Sunday Brunch: Just Joel’s

Joel Watson of Just Joel’s

Eggs Benedict, omelets, and steak and eggs give the menu the look of a four-star restaurant. There also are salads, sandwiches and burgers to tempt the taste buds.

Just Joel’s doesn’t have chandeliers or white tablecloths, but it has everything you could want for Sunday brunch, according to the voters.

“Wow, best brunch and we don’t even serve Bloody Marys or mimosas,” owner Joel Watson said. “Sunday is our busiest morning. It is controlled chaos. There are crowds, but people are willing to wait.”

The Sunday Brunch is a new category this year, but diners appreciate a homemade meal, right down to the hollandaise sauce.

Watson and his staff cook 15 pounds of bacon each day, but Just Joel’s has vegetarian options with omelets and salads.

Depending on the soup of the day, you could end up with a Beggar’s Banquet winner of creamy taco or creamy chicken noodle, with homemade noodles.

1. Just Joel’s

1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-396-3846

justjoelscafe.com

2. Sterling’s Restaurant

2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-628-2414

3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-736-1588

890 George Washington Way, Richland

509-943-1588

sterlingsfamous.com

3. Bob’s Burgers and Brew

3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick

509-987-1060

2775 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-987-1664

bobsburgersandbrew.com