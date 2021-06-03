Readers' Choice
2021 Best Sunday Brunch: Just Joel’s
Eggs Benedict, omelets, and steak and eggs give the menu the look of a four-star restaurant. There also are salads, sandwiches and burgers to tempt the taste buds.
Just Joel’s doesn’t have chandeliers or white tablecloths, but it has everything you could want for Sunday brunch, according to the voters.
“Wow, best brunch and we don’t even serve Bloody Marys or mimosas,” owner Joel Watson said. “Sunday is our busiest morning. It is controlled chaos. There are crowds, but people are willing to wait.”
The Sunday Brunch is a new category this year, but diners appreciate a homemade meal, right down to the hollandaise sauce.
Watson and his staff cook 15 pounds of bacon each day, but Just Joel’s has vegetarian options with omelets and salads.
Depending on the soup of the day, you could end up with a Beggar’s Banquet winner of creamy taco or creamy chicken noodle, with homemade noodles.
1. Just Joel’s
1505 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-396-3846
justjoelscafe.com
2. Sterling’s Restaurant
2500 Queensgate Drive, Richland
509-628-2414
3200 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-736-1588
890 George Washington Way, Richland
509-943-1588
sterlingsfamous.com
3. Bob’s Burgers and Brew
3609 Plaza Way, Kennewick
509-987-1060
2775 Queensgate Drive, Richland
509-987-1664
bobsburgersandbrew.com
