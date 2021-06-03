Readers' Choice 2021 Best Winery/Wine Tasting Room: J. Bookwalter Winery

Richland is home to J. Bookwalter Winery, one of Washington’s oldest wineries. It’s also home to their flagship tasting room, which includes a full-service restaurant, Fiction.

With dine-in and extensive carry-out menus (including cocktails), Fiction features a delectable array of gourmet bites a la American and upscale twists on bar fare which can be paired with J. Bookwalter’s signature wines, along with brews and cocktails. A modern Tuscan feel is seen throughout the space, its cozy enclaves, and the attractive outdoor patio where visitors can retreat to savor the current flight of tastings.

For those visiting the west side of the state, J. Bookwalter also has a tasting room in Woodinville.

“We would like to sincerely thank the Tri-City community for their generous patronage, unwavering support and, of course, their recognition of our efforts as a locally owned and operated winery,” said John Bookwalter, president of J. Bookwalter Wines and the son of founder Jerry Bookwalter, who started J. Bookwalter back in 1982 after managing Conner Lee Vineyard, the winery’s primary source of grapes.

John continued, “This recognition is a direct reflection of our team’s tireless efforts to serve the community with world class Washington wine and food that is locally grown and sourced.”

1. J. Bookwalter Winery

894 Tulip Lane, Richland

509-627-5000

bookwalterwines.com

2. Tagaris Winery and Taverna Tagaris

844 Tulip Lane, Richland

509-628-1619

tagariswines.com

3. Goose Ridge Estate Vineyard and Winery

16304 Dallas Road, Richland

509-628-3880

gooseridge.com