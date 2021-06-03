Readers' Choice 2021 Best Company to Work For: Family First Dental

Established in 2001, Family First Dental has created a strong workplace environment that has allowed the staff to thrive. It starts from the top down, with Dr. James Carey and Dr. Michael Pratt, President and Vice President of Family First Dental respectively, leading the way. Because of that support through their three locations in Kennewick and one in north Richland, Family First Dental has been voted “Best Company to Work for” again for the 2021 Tri-City Herald’s People’s Choice Awards.

Elizabeth Dalton, the regional office manager for Family First, says there are a lot of reasons for winning the award. “We’re concerned about our employees’ quality of life outside of work,” Dalton said. “As a management team, we always talk about how to make life better for our employees.”

Having a team with great chemistry feeds into a workplace that “feels homey” and leads to patients being treated respectfully and properly, and patients are treated like family. Happy employees correlate to happy customers. This is what makes Family First Dental the best company in town to work for.

“They come to work with a smile on their faces,” and our patients pick up on that,” said Dalton.

There are 55 employees working at the company’s four different locations, and Dalton says many are in for the long haul.

“We don’t have much turnover here,” she said. “When people come here, they want to stay. We have life-long employees here.”

