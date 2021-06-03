Readers' Choice 2021 Best Radio Personality: Jen & Adam

Adam and Jen have done it again. The voices of local country station 94.9 The Wolf’s morning show, for four years Adam Lamberd and Jennifer Little have been mixing the daily playlist and setting the tone for the Tri-City commute.

This is the fourth year in a row the duo has claimed the top spot.

“To be honored for something you absolutely love doing is icing on the cake — and I love cake,” said Adam, a nod to the lively humor and camaraderie that has hooked listeners.

Though they’ve been nominated in the past for an Academy of Country Music small market on-air personalities award, Jen says, “I would take a People’s Choice award over any other because it comes from our listeners. It tells us that we are doing something right. I love my job so it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Both on and off the air, Adam and Jen contribute to numerous charity causes, including starting Truckers Lunchables; raising over $100,000 to pay down Tri-City medical debt; providing 50,000+ Tri-City students with school supplies, and visiting hospital-bound children on Christmas dressed as Mrs. Claus.

1. Jen & Adam

94.9 The Wolf

4304 W. 24th Ave., Suite 200, Kennewick

509-222-0949

949thewolf.com/adam-jen

2. Reka

Power 99.1

power991fm.com

3. Jaxon & Roller

Eagle106.5

eagle1065.com