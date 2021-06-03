Readers' Choice 2021 Best Real Estate Agent: Shana Brown

Brown is a relative newcomer to the real estate industry.

She’s just beginning her fourth year, working for Keller Williams. But she’s learned to connect with the home buyer. In 2020, she sold 52 homes, just shy of $19 million in volume.

“The pandemic did not bring any sort of pause to my business,” said Brown. “And in fact, I had my best year.”

Brown credits her 15 years working in the service industry — as a server, bartender, then as a local winery manager who coordinated all events — in working well for the customer.

“I take a lot of pride in making every customer feel like they’re the one.”

She’s earned plenty of accolades in her short real estate career: 2018 Tri-Cities Association of Realtors Rookie of the Year; Rising Star for Real Estate producers magazine in 2018; chosen as one of 200 speakers of Keller Williams agents (worldwide) to speak at a national conference.

Brown also understands she still has a lot to learn.

“You never stop learning,” she said. “I think I’m humble, coachable and able to work alongside my co-realtor. I’m humble enough to say I don’t have an answer for something if I don’t.”

But she’ll get one. Brown loves what she’s doing.

“I love providing a highly valuable service to others,” she said. “Setting the bar high and exceeding expectations, leaving all of my clients with an exceptional experience, and best outcome possible.”

