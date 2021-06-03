Readers' Choice 2021 Best Real Estate Company: Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty

Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty is a locally owned, full-service real estate office. With 43 years in the business, Dave Retter, founder and owner, still believes in a handshake and that your word is your bond.

“If you always do what is right, it works out for your client’s best interest,” he said.

Not only is Retter & Company one of the highest-producing offices in the Tri-Cities, but its focus on community support is exemplary.

“Because the Tri-Cities trust us with their real estate needs, we are able to give back by supporting the community,” Retter said.

Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty takes great pride in bettering the community through participation in numerous community events and programs. They are proud to partner with a diverse group of businesses and programs each year to ensure the quality of living in the Tri-Cities area for years to come.

“I would like our legacy to be not only that we assisted clients in buying and selling real estate, but also that we helped our community,” Retter said.

1. Retter & Company Sotheby’s International Realty

☆ 9x winner! ☆

329 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick

509-783-8811

rcsothebysrealty.com

2. Windermere Group One/Tri-Cities

490 Bradley Blvd., Richland

509-946-1188

windermeregroupone.com

3. Century 21 Tri-Cities

89 W. Gage Blvd., Richland

509-572-2456

century21tri-cities.com