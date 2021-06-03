Readers' Choice 2021 Best Sportscaster: Myck Miller

Miller — who has been at KEPR since April of 2019 — wins the Best Sportscaster award for the second consecutive year, and he thinks he knows why.

“It’s the relationships I try to build with people,” Miller said. “You see the personality of someone on TV, or see them on the sidelines or in the community, and they may not seem approachable.”

But Miller is, and people walk up to him all of the time to talk. “I take pride in the relationships I build,” he said.

He also takes pride in his work, which during a pandemic, everything was shut down for so long and there really wasn’t much of sports to be played. But Miller kept digging, and he found sports everywhere, and then reported on it.

“I worked the entire time,” he said. “During the whole pandemic I didn’t miss a sports show.”

When you consider he’s the only guy in sports at KEPR, that’s even more impressive.

And now, there are sports to be played.

“Tonight, there are like 20 different places I could be for sports events,” Miller said. “After the year we’ve had, I’ll never complain again about having that many events to cover.”

He loves covering local athletes, coaches and teams. “Relationships are the foundation of everything we do,” he said. “A lot of these athletes and coaches are like family.”

1. Myck Miller

KEPR

keprtv.com

2. Craig West

Tri-City Americans

amshockey.com

3. Jamie Council

KNDU/KNDO

nbcrightnow.com