Readers' Choice 2021 Best TV News Anchor: Tracci Dial

Tracci Dial

KNDU TV News Anchor never expects to be named the People’s Choice “Best News Anchor.”

“It’s super exciting news,” she said. “But every year now, I just wait for the other shoe to fall.”

It hasn’t happened yet, as Herald readers keep voting for her.

Dial knew that she was going to be a news anchor at a very early age. She has been delivering the local news at KNDU since 2012 and by all appearances she plans to keep doing so.

“I hope that it shows on our broadcasts that I just love the Tri-Cities and Yakima,” said Dial. “I hope that shines through.”

Another reason she said she’ll keep going is that the job is so interesting.

“Every day is different,” she said. “There is so much going on in our community. I work hard and I take pride in what we do at NBC Right Now as a community-oriented news station. Unlike many journalists, the Tri-Cities isn't a stepping stone in my career. I've grown to deeply love this part of the Northwest and it's become my home.”

And she loves telling local stories.

The national news can be so divisive,” said Dial. “But there is so much going on here, and its not all divisive. I get to tell a lot of good news here.”

When she’s not reporting news, she spends her time giving back to the community by volunteering with Junior Achievement, serving on the board of directors for Field of Grace and she is a proud member of the Taco Crawl Committee.

1. Tracci Dial

KNDU/KNDO

nbcrightnow.com

2. Scott Stoval

KEPR

keprtv.com

3. Scott Daniels

KNDU/KNDO

nbcrightnow.com