Readers' Choice 2021 Best Wedding/Event Venue: Canyon Lakes Golf & Country Club

Canyon Lakes Golf Course is the choice for weddings and events.

Canyon Lakes Golf Course is once again the top Wedding/Event Venue, making it No. 1 four times out of the last five years.

During the pandemic last year, there weren’t very many opportunities for gatherings. And the wedding business was down everywhere.

But Mike Lundgren, the general manager and an owner of Canyon Lakes Golf Course, said the weddings and celebrations of life are starting to come back.

“Even now at 50 percent capacity,” he said.

What makes the place special is that you can have a wedding outside at the course, or at your church, but bring the party inside the clubhouse.

The Champions Room has 3,000 square feet.

“And it’s always 72 degrees,” said Lundgren. “Our Champions Room has a capacity of 200 people. So at 50 percent capacity right now, we’re still able to handle 100 people.”

The event center was built in 2007.

“You’re always looking for a different source of revenue,” Lundgren said.

The course is currently booking weddings. Lundgren said Canyon Lakes has about 30 weddings or parties a year, and “we have to turn away another 20 or 30 weddings.”

The course does its own catering for events, and has a fully-stocked bar.

“We do everything here,” said Lundgren. “You can park just one time. You can get your meals or what you want to drink here. And we can tweak things. If you want a dance floor, we can put one out there.”

It is, Lundgren says, a one-stop shop.

“Our staff is on site, so we can fix any problems there are,” he said. “We’re locally owned and operated.”

1. Canyon Lakes Golf & Country Club

3700 W. Canyon Lakes Drive, Kennewick

509-582-3736

canyonlakesgolfcourse.com

2. Bella Fiore Gardens

219605 E. Perkins Road, Kennewick

509-713-4423

bellafiorigardens.com

3. Moore Mansion

200 N. Road 34, Pasco

509-547-0336

mooremansion.com