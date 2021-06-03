Readers' Choice 2021 Best Appliance Store: Fred’s Appliance

Fred’s Appliance won “Best Appliance Store.”

Make it nine in a row as the favorite appliance store. Fred’s Appliance in Kennewick has “a little something for everybody” looking to upgrade a kitchen, replace a laundry set or outfit a home.

A basic refrigerator? Absolutely. Or how about one with smart technology that’ll let you check to see if you’re out of ketchup while you’re at the store? They have that, too.

And if they don’t have a piece in stock, they can get it.

With more than 30,000 square feet of space between its showroom and warehouse, Fred’s Appliance is home to the largest selection of appliances in the Tri-Cities. They do inexpensive (pieces) all the way to high-end and want the experience to be positive for everyone. The store also does appliance repair.

1. Fred’s Appliance

☆ 9x winner! ☆

383 S. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-9595

fredsappliances.com

2. Bunch Finnigan

9 E. Columbia Drive, Kennewick

509-586-1074

go2bunch.com

3. Garrison’s

412 N. Kellogg St., Kennewick

509-783-1876