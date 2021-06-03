Readers' Choice 2021 Best Auto Service Center: Roy’s Garage

Roy’s Garage won “Best Auto Service Center.”

Jason Roy is known for his desire to help families with their cars, whatever shape they’re in. It’s a quality that’s kept Roy’s Garage in east Kennewick successful for seven years.

If anything, the COVID-19 pandemic only solidified that pursuit, and Herald readers rewarded it in kind by voting Roy’s the Best Auto Center and Best Oil Change in the Tri-Cities. “We treat everyone like they’re family,” Roy said, adding that people value the personal touch he offers.

Perhaps it’s because that touch is also strictly family -- Roy and his family own and run the shop and its three bays without added help. Roy said he has considered expanding before, but he doesn’t want to lose contact with customers.

He also said he wants to keep his rates low and his services reasonable.

Roy said the pandemic didn’t change the business much, though staff and customers are expected to follow state and federal guidelines. He created a night drop and allows for contactless pick-up, but most customers know him by name and are fine coming in.

