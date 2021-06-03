Readers' Choice 2021 Best Bank: Banner Bank

Banner Bank.

Banner Bank out of Walla Walla has been named one of the best banks in the United States. Forbes magazine even named it one of the best banks in the world.

Now it can say it’s the chosen bank of the people too -- at least in the Tri-Cities.

Communication vice president Kelly McPhee thanked the bank’s many clients across Southeast Washington and beyond. “We truly appreciate every one of our clients,” McPhee said.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted in-person banking, McPhee said Banner always is listening to customers for improvement. That’s helped drive enhancements to digital banking through its website, app and other remote tools.

“We work hard to offer the best combination of digital solutions and 1-to-1 personal service from experienced bankers so clients can choose how and when they want to bank for the best fit with their lifestyle and needs,” McPhee said.

Banner Bank has six offices in the Tri-Cities that support full-service banking, mortgage lending and commercial banking.

1. Banner Bank

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

bannerbank.com

2. Yakima Federal Savings & Loan

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

yakimafed.com

3. Chase

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

chase.com