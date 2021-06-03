Readers' Choice
2021 Best Car Wash: Bush Car Wash/Mister Car Wash
Bush Car Wash repeats at the Best Car Wash for 2021. The business — which was sold to Tucson, Arizona-based Mister Car Wash in 2020 — has seven location in the area where Tri-Citians can get a clean car.
The level of commitment to the customer hasn’t changed. The locations offer a high-quality wash with high-quality products while recycling as much water as possible.
“That’s what our customers want, and we won’t accept anything less,” former owner Tim Bush said in 2020.
1. Bush Car Wash/Mister Car Wash
404 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick
509-783-9274
520 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick
509-579-0123
5231 W. Okanogan Pl. (Edison St.), Kennewick
509-221-1590
3810 W. Court St., Pasco
509-792-1244
7200 Burden Blvd., Pasco
509-219-6246
1131 Aaron Drive, Richland
509-219-6243
3220 Kennedy Drive, West Richland
509-579-0547
bushcarwash.com
mistercarwash.com
2. Jiffy Car Wash
2517 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-582-2528
jiffycarwashinc.com
3. Autobahn Auto Care Center
3928 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick
509-735-9274
autobahnautocare.biz
