Readers' Choice 2021 Best Car Wash: Bush Car Wash/Mister Car Wash

Bush Car Wash repeats at the Best Car Wash for 2021. The business — which was sold to Tucson, Arizona-based Mister Car Wash in 2020 — has seven location in the area where Tri-Citians can get a clean car.

The level of commitment to the customer hasn’t changed. The locations offer a high-quality wash with high-quality products while recycling as much water as possible.

“That’s what our customers want, and we won’t accept anything less,” former owner Tim Bush said in 2020.

1. Bush Car Wash/Mister Car Wash

404 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-783-9274

520 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick

509-579-0123

5231 W. Okanogan Pl. (Edison St.), Kennewick

509-221-1590

3810 W. Court St., Pasco

509-792-1244

7200 Burden Blvd., Pasco

509-219-6246

1131 Aaron Drive, Richland

509-219-6243

3220 Kennedy Drive, West Richland

509-579-0547

bushcarwash.com

mistercarwash.com

2. Jiffy Car Wash

2517 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-582-2528

jiffycarwashinc.com

3. Autobahn Auto Care Center

3928 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-735-9274

autobahnautocare.biz