Readers' Choice 2021 Best Chiropractor: Matheson Chiropractic

Matheson Chiropractic.

Dr. Ben Matheson and his wife Ginger — both Tri-City natives — opened their practice in 2011. While Dr. Matheson has studied health and wellness for 31 years, it is his personable and caring nature that really makes Matheson Chiropractic stand out, says Ginger who is the practice manager. And, patients are not just patients – they are family.

Ben Matheson not only is an expert in biomechanics and kinesiology, he has competed as a bodybuilder, power lifter and is a former personal trainer.

After moving to Portland for Ben to complete his chiropractic training, they returned with their two sons to open Matheson Clinic. It was never a question where the clinic would be – they wanted to be back home and near family.

The clinic prides itself on setting itself apart from traditional medicine by emphasizing the importance of improving health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place. It offers a range of services including chiropractic care, corrective exercises, lifestyle advice, nutritional counseling and massage therapy. Three massage therapists are on staff and treatment often crosses over.

And not to be taken lightly, any patient will be greeted by amazing support staff – Ginger says there isn’t a nicer front desk staff person in the entire area.

1. Matheson Chiropractic

515 N. Neel St., Kennewick

509-783-4994

drbenmatheson.com

2. Herres Chiropractic

7007 Burden Blvd., Suite 104, Pasco

509-543-1123

herreschiropractic.com

3. Elite Chiropractic & Massage

8131 W. Klamath Ct., Kennewick

509-736-5456

elitechiroandmassage.com