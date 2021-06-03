Readers' Choice 2021 Best Credit Union: Gesa Credit Union

Gesa Credit Union is a nine-time winner in the Best Credit Union category.

The credit union has always focused not just on its employees, but the community at large. They’ve given to numerous community causes and organizations throughout the Tri-Cities and across the east side.

It’s just one more way they follow the motto of “people helping people.”

In August 2019, the Gesa and Inspirus Credit Union strategic partnership became official.

The merger gave the ability to expand services to members such as access to more products and services, more locations throughout the state, reduced costs, and enhanced technologies that provide greater convenience.

Now the second largest credit union in Washington, Gesa was founded in the Tri-Cities in 1953 by employees of General Electric, and then in 1996 became a community-chartered credit union and opened membership to everyone in the state. It serves over 250,000 members around the world. Consumers have since discovered the value of banking with a not-for-profit cooperative with a wide reach. Beyond the Tri-Cities, Gesa is in Spokane, Walla Walla, Yakima, Moses Lake and Wenatchee.

☆ 9x winner! ☆

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

gesa.com

2. HAPO Community Credit Union

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

hapo.org

3. Numerica Credit Union

Multiple Mid-Columbia locations

numericacu.com