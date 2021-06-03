Readers' Choice
2021 Best Dental Office: Southridge Dental
When Dr. Sean Simper and his wife, Jennifer, purchased a small family dental practice in the fall of 2017, it was the start of a dream.
The practice offers general family dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, Invisalign, comfort dentistry, emergency dental services, and help for sleep apnea.
Office manager Krissy Andres says the practice has 17 employees.
And while Southridge Dental has broken ground on a new building on the other side of 395, it won’t be ready until at least November.
Southridge Dental hired Dr. Kayla Safford — who has 13 years of experience in the dental industry — in preparation for when the practice expands to the new office, growing from four chairs to eight.
“It’s about having the right team, and you make sure you have a good fit for the office,” Andres said. “We do. In the end, it’s what’s best for the customers.”
1. Southridge Dental
3911 W. 27th Ave., Suite 105, Kennewick
509 581-0081
mykennewickdentist.com
2. Family First Dental
7521 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick
509-776-7053
419 N. Yelm St., Kennewick
509-581-4280
804 S. Washington St., Kennewick
509-302-2151
1908 George Washington Way, Richland
509-776-7217
callfamilyfirst.com
3. Lifetime Dental
2469 Queensgate Drive, Richland
509-628-1144
lifetimedentalcaretricities.com
