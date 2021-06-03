Readers' Choice 2021 Best Dentist: Sean Simper (Southridge Dental)

Sean Simper and family.

Simper is the main attraction at Southridge Dental, and he’s done enough to earn his first People’s Choice award as best dentist. But for Simper, his keys to success are no secret.

“I just try to do good dentistry and treat people fairly,” said Simper.

He’s had 15 years of practice under his belt. Simper started his dental work in Australia before taking residencies, first at the University of Texas, and then the University of Washington.

But even now, he never stops learning.

In fact, when the Herald first tried to contact him, he was working on additional training.

“I was over in Seattle taking a course towards my mastership in the Academy of General Dentistry,” he said.

It’s a distinction held by about 2 percent of all dentists. Simper currently has a fellowship, which is held by 5 percent of all dentists.

“I just love what I do,” Simper said. “It’s a super cool feeling when people come here to see a dentist, and I can help them.”

1. Sean Simper

Southridge Dental

3911 W. 27th Ave., Suite 105, Kennewick

509-581-0081

mykennewickdentist.com

2. Katie Storey

Family First Dental

804 S. Washington St., Kennewick

509-302-2151

callfamilyfirst.com

3. Michael Breier

Lifetime Dental Care

2469 Queensgate Drive, Richland

509-628-1144

lifetimedentalcaretricities.com