Readers' Choice 2021 Best Dry Cleaner: Hometown Cleaners

You won’t find much information out there about the People’s Choice winner for Best Dry Cleaning.

The family who owns HomeTown Cleaners in Pasco keep to themselves. There’s no Facebook page; the Yelp and Google results offer little solid about the business itself. You won’t find a website.

Customers from as many as 14 years ago have left reviews, though. They speak to Herald readers’ choosing the business as its favorite.

“Everything about this place is wonderful!” said Jennifer H. in 2007. “The staff, the great location, prices, how nice my clothes are returned, even the free lint remover I got at Christmas!”

“They always are nice to their customers even when customers aren’t being so friendly back,” said Lexie Heart. “They do their job very well!”

But the finest review might come from Pasco’s finest: HomeTown cleans the city’s police uniforms (along with several others across the Tri-Cities).

“You keep us lookin’ good … literally!” Pasco Police said on its Facebook page. The department gave HomeTown one of its police teddy bears as a gift.

1. Hometown Cleaners

5210 N. Road 68, Suite I, Pasco

509-543-1117

2. Tri-City Cleaners & Laundromat

3112 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-783-7777

kennewickdrycleaner.com

3. Green Cleaners

3911 W. 27th Ave., Suite 108, Kennewick

509-582-2400