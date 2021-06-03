Readers' Choice 2021 Best Farm & Feed Store: Ranch & Home

When you have what the people want, and treat them like family, they keep coming back.

That’s the case at Ranch and Home, where you can find everything you need for your farm and animals all under one roof, making it the go-to place for the fourth year in a row.

“I think it’s because we have a huge variety, and we can order what people need,” said Andrea White, the tack manager at the Kennewick location. “We have food and supplies for barn cats to show horses.”

The Kennewick store goes through 15 tons of feed a week, which includes food for everything from fingerlings (fish) to bunnies to livestock.

Ranch and Home has served the Tri-Cities and surrounding area since 1974.

A family-owned business, it also has a vast assortment of fishing, hunting and camping gear, hardware, fencing, barbecues, clothing, gardening supplies, and toys.

It also hosts firearms instruction and safety classes, and has an indoor archery range.

1. Ranch & Home

845 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick

509-737-1996

516 N. Oregon Ave., Pasco

509-547-5513

ranch-home.com

2. Farmer’s Exchange

215 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick

877-586-3101

mowerhome.com

3. Columbia Grain & Feed

2001 W. Lewis St., Pasco

509-547-8818

columbiagrainandfeed.net