Readers' Choice 2021 Best Florist/Flower Shop: Lucky Flowers

During a time when reaching out to friends and loved ones with encouragement, gratitude or a laugh has never been more important, Lucky Flowers has you covered.

Offering more than just swoon-worthy fresh floral arrangements, Lucky also sells a wide assortment of thoughtful and on-trend themed “Lucky Boxes” containing candles, mugs, sweets, bath bombs, framed messages, plants, essential oils, teas, a bottle of wine, fresh produce, fun trinkets and more to suit all occasions, interests, hobbies, and personalities.

Many of the products they carry are from Pacific Northwest companies.

“We try our best to purchase from other small businesses … We feel very strongly about supporting small businesses like ours,” said co-owner Melissa Behen.

Customers can even build their own boxes and place orders through Lucky’s website.

“We knew (that) to stay in business we needed to bring our entire store to the new website … now we can ship gifts and plants nationwide,” said Melissa.

She said that peonies are probably Lucky’s most popular flower.

