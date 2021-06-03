Readers' Choice 2021 Best General Contractor: Tom Matheson

Tom Matheson started his painting business just before he met his wife in 1971. Their marriage hasn’t changed too much through the years, but Matheson said the business sure has.

Matheson’s company, Matheson Painting, won “Best Contractor” for 2021 on the back of that slow change to become a premier industrial coatings company.

It’s not just tooting his horn.

Matheson Painting has done projects as big as Hanford, the Microsoft Data Center in Quincy and the Joyson Air Bag plant in Moses Lake. Chevron Pipelines rated Matheson Painting as its best contractor eight years in a row.

Matheson said after 52 years in business, he’s grateful to be recognized, but he isn’t surprised it took so long for people to notice.

1. Tom Matheson

615 S. Oregon Ave., Pasco

509-545-6889

mathesonpainting.com

2. Chuck Lee - C L Enterprises Gc Inc.

430 W. Deschutes Ave., Kennewick

509-582-9468

3. Cliff Thorn Construction, LLC

1552 SE Georgia Ave., Richland

509-416-2007

ctcbuilds.com