Readers' Choice 2021 Best Hair Salon/Barber Shop: The Dollhouse Salon and Spa

The Dollhouse Salon and Spa has ascended to the top for the second year in a row. “Our goal and vision is to run the funnest salon in the country with the most talented artists,” said the owner Sydney Swaggart.

Sydney and her experienced team of stylists run a one-stop shop for all things beauty, including custom hair extensions, blonding, vivid hair colors, color corrections, permanent makeup (eyeliner, eyebrows,and microblading), full-body waxing, makeup, and Mega-Volume eyelash extensions.

“There’s no better place to get them done,” said Sydney. “And did I mention (we) even have a mimosa menu? Yes please!”

With flexible scheduling, whether you’re an early bird or a night owl, the dolls will get you in and send you back into the world “feeling even more fabulous and beautiful,” said Sydney.

1. The Dollhouse Salon and Spa

1350 N. Louisiana St., Suite F, Kennewick

509-820-3653

dollhousesalonandspa.com

2. Z Place Salon and Spa

3600 S. Zintel Way, Suite A, Kennewick

509-735-2524

zplacesalonspa.com

3. Bliss Salon & Spa

3617 Plaza Way, Suite F, Kennewick

509-735-2211

blissalonandspa.com