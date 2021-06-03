Readers' Choice 2021 Best Hair Stylist: Morgan Bowe

To say Morgan Bowe was shocked she was voted as the Best Hair Stylist for 2021 is an understatement but she couldn’t be happier or more humbled.

She has been licensed for 11 years and has been at The Dollhouse since early 2020. She specializes in cutting edge coloring techniques, foil highlights and lowlights, color correction, gray reduction, modern cuts, men's cuts (including beard shaping), styling, and special occasion hair dressing.

She likes to stay updated on the latest trends so that she can give you the look you want. “I try to make my clients feel like family,” Bowe said. “They have become a support system through this journey.”

1. Morgan Bowe

The Dollhouse Salon and Spa

1350 N. Louisiana St., Suite F, Kennewick

509-820-3653

dollhousesalonandspa.com

2. Hannah Nelson

The Dollhouse Salon and Spa

1350 N. Louisiana St., Suite F, Kennewick

509-820-3653

dollhousesalonandspa.com

3. Ron Swanby