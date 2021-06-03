Readers' Choice 2021 Best Health & Fitness Club: Pacific Clinic/Tri-City Court Club

Mere fitness club no more, Pacific Clinic still a winner. The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t going to sink what was the Tri-City Court Club in Kennewick.

To keep customers in good health, save jobs and carry on, the club became the Pacific Clinic.

And Tri-City Herald readers are just as into it as before.

General manager Shaelah Harmon said the clinic has an on-site doctor to help all customers achieve their best self. But that’s just where the new stuff starts.

Several forms of regenerative therapy also are on offer. Out-of-clinic services also are launching soon, so patients can receive the care they need at home.

Medical weight loss is “coming down the pipeline too,” Harmon said.

There’s still the things that made the court club a fitness destination: group classes, personal trainers, equipment, pool and splash park, rock wall and so on. However, you no longer have to strictly be a member to access services at the clinic. Harmon said there’s several affordable options, depending on the patient’s needs. All the clinic asks is that you make an appointment, though walk-ins are accepted.

1. Pacific Clinic/Tri-City Court Club

1350 N. Grant St., Kennewick

509-783-5465

tricitycourtclub.com

pacific.clinic

2. Gold’s Gym

151 N. Ely St., Kennewick

509-736-1465

2909 Duportail St., Richland

509-420-2121

goldsgym.com

3. Kia Ora Fitness

2008 N Pittsburgh St, Kennewick

509-735-3221

kiaorafitness.com