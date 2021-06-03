Readers' Choice 2021 Best New Home Builder: Sandhollow Homes

Sandhollow Homes co-owners Adam Hunkapillar and Mark Miller purposely don’t crank out as many homes as possible over the course of a year.

Instead, each home they design and build receives their full attention.

Hunkapillar and Miller are the only two employees of Sandhollow. But they make sure to use some of the top subcontractors in the region.

And their website is easy to use.

“We make it easy to buy a house,” said Hunkapillar. “You can go on our website and literally build the house you want, and it’ll kick out the price. So you can sit there and play with it until you get within your budget.”

Currently, they have 14 different designs on their website.

Hunkapillar said he and Miller periodically add new designs to the website.

Once a customer finishes a home layout that they want, Sandhollow Homes will then work with the subcontractors step by step to make sure everything is done correctly.

“We feel like we build a pretty good product,” said Hunkapillar. “It’s pretty exciting to take all of your ideas — and the homeowner’s ideas — and then turn them into reality. We don’t build these homes for ourselves. It’s pretty rewarding.”

1. Sandhollow Homes

7401 West Hood Place, Suite 114, Kennewick

509-438-7867

sandhollowhomes.com

2. Gretl Crawford Homes

4504 W. 26th Ave., Suite 210, Kennewick

509-374-2960

gretlhomes.com

3. New Traditions Homes

9825 Sandifur Pkwy, Suite A, Pasco

509-543-6990

newtraditionhomes.com