Readers' Choice 2021 Best Home Services / Repair Company: Campbell & Company

A family-owned- and- operated company based out of Pasco, Campbell & Company has a regional branch in Yakima and service area that extends throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho, serving both residential and commercial customers. Offering broad spectrum service capabilities from HVAC (cooling and heating) system servicing, to electrical, plumbing, and drain and sewer services, Campbell has your home repair and routine upkeep covered.

Though their drain and sewer services are a newer addition to their repertoire, the same high level of quality and satisfaction customers have come to expect is guaranteed.

Services in this sphere include drain and sewer cleaning, spot repair, and replacement, as well as trenchless replacement and repair for underground pipe breaks — all using state of the art techniques and equipment by licensed and bonded plumbers and technicians.

An additional credit to their drain and sewer services: back in the 2018 People’s Choice competition, Campbell & Company was voted Best Plumber in Tri-Cities.

1. Campbell & Company

2828 W. Irving St., Pasco

509-631-9521

trustcampbell.com

2. Soft Water Specialists

By appointment only: 11108 Cottonwood Drive, Kennewick

509-845-7638

softwaterspecialistsllc.com

3. Roof Maxx

233 W. 52nd Ave., Kennewick

509-845-0818

roofsaverstricities.com