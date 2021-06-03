Readers' Choice 2021 Best Hospital / Healthcare Facility: Kadlec Regional Medical Center

When Kadlec opened its doors in 1944, the hospital was established to care for the Hanford area workers and their families. Today, Kadlec is the Tri-Cities’ only not-for-profit health system serving a population of more than 400,000 people in southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.

Kadlec has a rich heritage of offering vital health services to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.

Kadlec has grown into a regional referral center providing primary and specialty care services for patients of all ages including comprehensive cardiac care, neurosurgery and neurology, neonatal and pediatrics, and emergency medicine.

More than 4,000 caregivers and dedicated volunteers work and serve at Kadlec delivering on a mission of providing safe, compassionate care.

Kadlec consistently earns high marks for quality and service evidenced by its annual selection as the People’s Choice of Best Hospital and an “A” quality rating from the Leapfrog Group.

Kadlec and its caregivers are heavily involved in our communities participating in many agencies, from the Safe Kids Coalition and Grace Clinic to Meals on Wheels and the Union Gospel Mission. Kadlec is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Health, a not-for-profit health system comprising 50 hospitals in seven western states.

888 Swift Blvd., Richland

509-946-4611

kadlec.org

