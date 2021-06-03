Readers' Choice 2021 Best Insurance Agent: Scott Smith

Smith has been a State Farm agent at his Kennewick location since 2011. And he’s no stranger to winning People’s Choice Awards, having won this category back in 2015, 2016 and 2020. And once again, he’s back on top.

Smith and his team did an outstanding job of providing their customers top-notch service during the pandemic.

“I think we just busted our butts,” said Smith. “Our customers know us to be hard working and friendly.”

Smith said he’s had a few customers tell him that “I know you treat your team well because they treat me well.”

What gives Smith such a great feeling about this year’s award is that he’s rebuilt his team after winning this award in 2015-16, then having a key employee leave to start their own business, taking some more employees with her, and now he’s built that team back up.

“We had a hiring blitz in 2018 and got a good group of rookies,” Smith said. “We focus on positivity. We have a positive office, and it’s a positive place to work.”

Smith feels his company – which has six full-time employees and two part-time – goes a step above and beyond to help its customers. “I think everybody in the insurance business cares,” said Smith. “But we really try to put ourselves in the customer’s shoes. I come from the other side of the desk, of being a State Farm customer.”

The fact that his customers felt strong enough to vote for him in this competition affirms his philosophy and love for the insurance business. “I think it’s the ‘We are problem finders’ part I love so much,” Smith said. “It’s not ‘problem solvers’, because the problem has already happened. Rather, we find the problem before it comes along.”

1. Scott Smith

State Farm

4303 W. 27th Ave, Suite A, Kennewick

509-783-0172

carinsurancekennewick.com

2. Joe Peterson

Joe Peterson Insurance

8927 W. Tucannon Ave., Suite 102, Kennewick

509-736-3599

joepetersoninsurance.com

3. Kevin Husted

Advisor Benefits Group/Epic Trust

1305 Fowler St., Suite 1D, Richland

509-308-4118

advisorbenefits.com