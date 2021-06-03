Readers' Choice
2021 Best Lawyer/Attorney: Jeff Kreutz
After a lifetime in the Tri-Cities, Jeff Kreutz already has a lot.
He’s got a successful practice, a big family and chances to coach youth sports.
But now he’s got one thing more -- being voted Best Lawyer in the People’s Choice awards for the second time.
“It’s pretty exciting,” said Kreutz, a successful Richland lawyer with Tamaki Law. “I grew up in Richland, so it’s nice to get that award.”
Kreutz has been a lawyer for more than 21 years, starting out as a defense attorney for insurance companies in Yakima. In 2013, he switched to representing injured clients and victims of institutional sex abuse. If you need an injury attorney, the Tri-Cities thinks you should go with Jeff Kreutz.
1. Jeff Kreutz
Tamaki Law Offices
8900 W. Tucannon Ave., Kennewick
509-992-1636
tamakilaw.com/attorneys/jeff-kreutz
2. Coke Roth
8836 Gage Blvd., Suite 204a, Kennewick
509-783-0220
cokerothlaw.com
3. Pat Chvatal
1111 Jadwin Ave, Richland
509-392-8252
chvatallaw.com
