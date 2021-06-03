Readers' Choice 2021 Best Lawyer/Attorney: Jeff Kreutz

After a lifetime in the Tri-Cities, Jeff Kreutz already has a lot.

He’s got a successful practice, a big family and chances to coach youth sports.

But now he’s got one thing more -- being voted Best Lawyer in the People’s Choice awards for the second time.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Kreutz, a successful Richland lawyer with Tamaki Law. “I grew up in Richland, so it’s nice to get that award.”

Kreutz has been a lawyer for more than 21 years, starting out as a defense attorney for insurance companies in Yakima. In 2013, he switched to representing injured clients and victims of institutional sex abuse. If you need an injury attorney, the Tri-Cities thinks you should go with Jeff Kreutz.

1. Jeff Kreutz

Tamaki Law Offices

8900 W. Tucannon Ave., Kennewick

509-992-1636

tamakilaw.com/attorneys/jeff-kreutz

2. Coke Roth

8836 Gage Blvd., Suite 204a, Kennewick

509-783-0220

cokerothlaw.com

3. Pat Chvatal

1111 Jadwin Ave, Richland

509-392-8252

chvatallaw.com