Readers' Choice 2021 Best Nail Salon: Queen Spa & Nails

Queen Spa & Nails is excited to accept the honor of People’s Choice for the Best Nail Salon in the Tri-Cities for 2021.

The family-owned and operated nail salon in Pasco has been in business for 14 years and provides services for men and women of all ages.

The ultimate goal for Queen Spa’s Nails is customer satisfaction. They take pride in their wide variety of color options and the skill of their technicians who create hand-drawn, personalized designs for both fingernails and toenails.

The deluxe pedicure package is the salon’s most popular commodity.

For nail art, clients can choose between gel, shellac, dipped and acrylic applications.

Fill-ins, touch-ups and removals for acrylic nails are also available.

In addition to manicures and pedicures, customers can also choose from deluxe spa packages.

Spas include gel or shellac nails, a hot rocks massage with special lotion that softens skin by removing dry and dead skin in addition to moisturizing.

Clients can also choose to have a hot wax treatment as part of the spa package. Other special services the salon provides include applying eyelash extensions – either with new sets or refills using mink faux lashes, relaxing facials and waxing for both facial and body hair removal.

Customers can call ahead to make appointments for special services or nail applications with a specific technician. Walk-ins are always welcome.

1. Queen Spa & Nails

4525 N. Road 68, Pasco

509-545-5390

www.facebook.com/QueenSpaNails99301

2. Cici’s Nail Salon

478 Keene Road, Richland

509-579-0293

3. Nouveau Day Spa

8136 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-2321

nouveauspa.com