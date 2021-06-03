Readers' Choice

2021 Best New Auto Dealer: McCurley Dealerships 

It’s a nine-year streak of triumph for McCurley Integrity Dealerships. The locally owned series of dealerships notched another win in the Best New Auto Dealer category.

“With all of our different franchises, one of the benefits to our customers who want to choose an automobile from McCurley is the convenience of being able to analyze multiple makes and models at once,” said Mason McCurley, the president of McCurley Integrity Dealerships.

“Our main goal is to make our customers happy,” said McCurley. “If you treat people the right way, it’s a win for them and for us.”

McCurley’s father, Bill, started the dealerships in 1981. The company’s new and used inventory spans Chevrolet, Cadillac, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Subaru, Isuzu and Mercedes-Benz. It has dealerships in each of the Tri-Cities, as well as Walla Walla.

1. McCurley Dealerships

9x winner!

1230 N. Autoplex Way, Pasco

509-547-5555

mccurley.net

2. Speck Family Dealerships

speckdealerships.com

3. Toyota of Tri Cities

6321 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick

509-736-9900

toyotaoftricities.com

