Readers' Choice 2021 Best Non-Profit Organization: Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue

People have a soft spot in their hearts for animals, making Mikey’s Chance the perfect choice for the top non-profit organization in the Tri-Cities for another year. But people know about Mikey’s Chance and the help it gives to dozens of dogs (and a few cats) each year.

“We’re one of the few rescues in town that takes the medical rescues,” Moreno said. “We focus on dogs that are high risk, and that makes it tough sometimes.”

Founded in 2008, Mikey’s Chance saw a need for a rescue that gave priority to ensuring the best possible match between dogs in need and their forever families.

The organization depends on grants and support from the community to make sure each animal gets the help it needs, and a family who will love them.

Each animal gets the necessary vaccines, are spayed or neutered, gets a dental exam, and they are chipped to ensure their safety.

“Anything that needs to be done, will be done,” Moreno said.

While cash donations are great — and help offset medical bills — the organization also accepts dog food and treats, and dog beds. Dogs available for adoption — along with a biography — can be found on their website.

1. Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue

P.O. Box 4535, West Richland

mikeyschance.com

2. Garden TriCities

6811 W. Okanogan Pl., Kennewick

509-735-1650

thegardentricities.com

3. SARC

1458 Fowler St., Richland

509-374-5391

supportadvocacyresourcecenter.org