Readers' Choice 2021 Best Pest Control: Senske

Many people think of yardwork — or Christmas lights — when you mention Senske Services. But the company has become well known for pest control, too.

Senske was named “Best Pest Control” for 2021. The company has been the preferred lawn care services and pest control provider in the Tri-Cities region for over 70 years.

Homeowners, commercial businesses and public properties have benefitted from the company’s services.

The pest control division is experienced with the most common pests in the region and how to defend against them.

Senske uses only trained technicians who only use state and federally approved solutions.

The team puts down a pest barrier along the perimeter of your home or business, and specializes in controlling ants, rodents, spiders and other household pests.

Treatments are timed for optimal control; and the company can provide add-on specialty services for the control of termites, bed bugs and troublesome birds.

Whether you’re a homeowner raising a family, or a business owner overseeing demanding daily operations, Senske understands you don’t have a lot of extra time to deal with unwanted pests.

And the company covers a large portion of the region — from Connell to the north, Dayton to the east, Hermiston to the south, and west to Prosser.

1. Senske

410 N. Quay St., Kennewick

509-374-5000

senske.com

2. Pointe Pest Control

1900 Fowler St., Suite D, Richland

509-588-7144

3902 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 109, Kennewick

509-591-0555

1625 W. A St., Suite F, Pasco

509-688-0973

pointepest.com

3. Crazy Frog

4023 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-321-4588

crazyfrogpest.com