Readers' Choice 2021 Best Pet Boarding / Grooming / Daycare: Shannon’s Grooming

Whether your furbaby needs a bath, haircut or nail trim, Shannon’s Grooming was chosen as the place to go for the second year.

Shannon Croskrey and her husband Matthew opened their business two years ago, and the parade of dogs is endless six days a week.

“I have always known I wanted to work with animals,” said Shannon, who takes care of the grooming, while Matthew handles the day-to-day business operations.

“We take care of all sizes and all breeds. We are always really busy. We are booked out 2-3 weeks in advance. We have a large and loyal client base.”

Shannon got her start in grooming as a hairdresser, but soon realized that wasn’t her passion. She started working with a dog groomer, and fell in love with the work. She worked three years at The Classy Critter in Pasco before opening her own business.

“Cosmetology school has come in handy in this business,” Shannon said.

Shannon’s Grooming does offer boarding, but limits it to one or two animals at a time.

1. Shannon’s Grooming

4900 Paradise Way, Suite 102, West Richland

509-578-1116

facebook.com/shannonsxgrooming

2. Doggie Details Pet Grooming

122 B Wellsian Way, Richland

509-578-1175

facebook.com/doggiedetailspetgrooming

3. Ruff “Inn” It Dog Boarding and Daycare

29807 S. Oak St., Kennewick

509-727-0218

ruffinn-it.com