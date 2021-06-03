Readers' Choice 2021 Best Photographer: Brittney Kluse Photography

Best known for her colorful and candid lifestyle imagery, Brittney Kluse has been catching the special moments of Tri-Citians since 2008.

“I took the biggest risk of my life, leaving my “traditional” job to pursue my dream. You have all made me feel the genuine reward from that risk; not only by getting to do something that I love each day; but through the relationships I have built … I am humbled by all the lives across our region I’ve been able to be part of,” she said.

Brittney has been featured in 47 national industry publications and websites, has shot for Shutterfly.com, American Girl Magazine, Behind the Shutter Magazine and more.

Over the past nine years, she has also been a professional speaker and educator at national photography conferences and workshops.

Brittney was voted Best Photographer in the inaugural 2013 People’s Choice Awards.

“I am overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude to this amazing community for once again recognizing me as our region’s Best Photographer! THANK YOU to everyone (who) has ever hired me, cheered me on, or saw beauty in the imagery I have poured my heart into creating.”

1. Brittney Kluse Photography

brittneykluse.com

2. Kim Fetrow Photography

509-392-3455

kimfetrow.com

3. Holly Duncan

H.A.R.D. Photography

509-205-8396

facebook.com/hardphotography