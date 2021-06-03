Readers' Choice 2021 Best RV Dealer: Broadmoor RV

The Tri-Cities’ only local family-owned RV superstore is basking in the glow of its 2021 win.

General Manager Travis Blake credits the west Pasco business’ success to its long-term focus on the customer.

“No one treats people like we do,” Blake said. “We like to take care of the customer after the sale. It’s what we based our business on.”

Founded in 1997, Broadmoor came from humble beginnings of shipping containers and a rented office at the factory outlet mall. A windstorm nearly destroyed the business within weeks of its opening.

Now the superstore occupies more than 22 acres, with dozens of service bays, a hefty roster of certified or master technicians and a robust online sales presence, Blake said.

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping them, Blake said.

The service bays are open their usual hours (8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.), and employees are personally delivering online orders to customers and helping them set up their new RVs.

1. Broadmoor RV

9145 St. Thomas Drive, Pasco

888-343-8800

broadmoorrv.com

2. Blue Dog RV

1120 N. 28th Ave., Pasco

509-547-1198

bluedogrvpasco.com

3. Camping World

9420 Sandifur Parkway, Pasco

833-783-3208

rv.campingworld.com