Readers' Choice 2021 Best Senior Living: Solstice Senior

Unless you’re involved in senior living, you may not know where Solstice Senior Living is in Kennewick.

But its near Costco. The facility was named Charbonneau when it first opened in 2003, but renamed Solstice Senior Living in December of 2017 when the property’s ownership group — NorthStar Healthcare Income, Inc. — agreed to a national joint venture with Integral Senior Living, a national provider of senior living management services.

Mindy Ross, director of sales and marketing for the facility, says much of the building has had some refreshing touch-up work done.

“We are an independent living community,” said Ross. “Our people are active and vibrant. Most senior communities have no services available.”

Not true at Solstice. Services such as weekly apartment cleaning and scheduling of transportation are available.

“It’s a more supportive environment,“ Ross said. That includes a social calendar that is picking up after the last year, which saw many residents stay in their apartments and have room service and bar carts going door to door.

“Now we’re getting more people coming back to our dining room or playing games,” Ross said. But if someone needs more assistance — such as help with their meds — arrangements can be made.

Ross said they have some one- and two-bedroom apartments available.

There are 120 residents there, and Soltice has 30 full-time and part-time employees making their lives comfortable.

1. Solstice Senior

Living at Kennewick

8264 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

509-734-4331

solsticeseniorlivingkennewick.com

2. Hawthorne Court

524 North Ely, Kennewick

509-783-8313

leisurecare.com/our-communities/hawthorne-court

3. Brookdale Senior Living

2802 W. 35th Ave., Kennewick

844-628-6567

770 W. Gage Blvd., Richland

844-703-8123

1629 George Washington Way, Richland

844-572-3990

221 Torbett St., Richland

844-377-9016

brookdale.com