Readers' Choice 2021 Best Spa: Nouveau Day Spa

Nouveau Day Spa has been the winner of “Best Spa” for nine years.

A nine-time winner of the category, Nouveau has been the Tri-Cities’ top choice since People’s Choice began in 2013. Kris and Jenna Waltze have created a menu of luxurious treatments for women and men.

“People want to relax and get away,” Kris Waltze said. “We can help them with that.”

Nouveau’s team of 40 employees pamper guests with treatments that range from massages to facials, including a steam body treatment, and Dermaplaning. And let’s not forget the feet.

An aromatic foot bath pampers tired feet and revives your senses, while the Nouveau signature pedicure includes exfoliation to smooth your legs and feet and a paraffin treatment to soften the skin.

“Every six months, we take a look at our menu,” Waltze said. “Things that have fizzled we remove and add something new.”

Nouveau also offers salon services for hair and nails, and waxing.

Clients can book one service, mix and match packages, or splurge for the full-day spa getaway that includes a light breakfast and lunch.

1. Nouveau Day Spa

☆ 9x winner! ☆

8136 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

509-736-2321

nouveauspa.com

2. Z Place Salon and Spa

3600 S. Zintel Way, Suite A, Kennewick

509-735-2524

zplacesalonspa.com

3. Atomic Dermatology

9221 Sandifur Pkwy, Suite A, Pasco

509-233-7546

atomicderm.com