Readers' Choice 2021 Best Tattoo Parlor: Monarch Tattoo

Tattoo artist Kody Flannery stands outside of Monarch Tattoo in Kennewick, where he's worked for 10 years and owned since 2018. jking@tricityherald.com

Monarch makes a return to the top for the first time since 2017.

Kody Flannery and Matt Jewell have been tattooing clients for well over 20 years, and Flannery says he knows why people keep coming back to them.

“We’ve always really focused on how we treat our clients the way we would like to be treated,” said Flannery.

There is no standard clientele.

“Starting at 18 and beyond,” Flannery said. “But I just tattooed a 77-year-old gentleman recently. Tattoos are a thing that transcends all ages.”

Flannery said that summertime seems to be the busiest for him and Jewell.

“All the skin is out,” Flannery said. “And some people like to spend their tax returns here.”

But make sure you get an appointment soon: Monarch is always busy.

“Getting an appointment is easy,” said Flannery. “Waiting is not so easy. A lot of times we’re booked out a month or more.”

When it comes to tattooing people, it becomes a very personal line of work. Excellent customer service is important.

Monarch has that excellent customer service. And that’s why they’re on top.

“It’s awesome,” said Flannery. “A huge thanks to all of our tattoo family, friends and clients who make us No. 1.”

1. Monarch Tattoo

320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

509-582-5598

monarchtattoo.com

2. Van’s High Caliber Tattoo

132 Vista Way, Suite A, Kennewick

509-491-1228

facebook.com/vanshighcalibertattoo

3. Golden Skull Tattoo

13 S. Cascade St., Kennewick

509-491-3885

facebook.com/thegoldenskulltattoo