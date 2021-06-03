Readers' Choice
2021 Best Tattoo Parlor: Monarch Tattoo
Monarch makes a return to the top for the first time since 2017.
Kody Flannery and Matt Jewell have been tattooing clients for well over 20 years, and Flannery says he knows why people keep coming back to them.
“We’ve always really focused on how we treat our clients the way we would like to be treated,” said Flannery.
There is no standard clientele.
“Starting at 18 and beyond,” Flannery said. “But I just tattooed a 77-year-old gentleman recently. Tattoos are a thing that transcends all ages.”
Flannery said that summertime seems to be the busiest for him and Jewell.
“All the skin is out,” Flannery said. “And some people like to spend their tax returns here.”
But make sure you get an appointment soon: Monarch is always busy.
“Getting an appointment is easy,” said Flannery. “Waiting is not so easy. A lot of times we’re booked out a month or more.”
When it comes to tattooing people, it becomes a very personal line of work. Excellent customer service is important.
Monarch has that excellent customer service. And that’s why they’re on top.
“It’s awesome,” said Flannery. “A huge thanks to all of our tattoo family, friends and clients who make us No. 1.”
1. Monarch Tattoo
320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick
509-582-5598
2. Van’s High Caliber Tattoo
132 Vista Way, Suite A, Kennewick
509-491-1228
facebook.com/vanshighcalibertattoo
3. Golden Skull Tattoo
13 S. Cascade St., Kennewick
509-491-3885
facebook.com/thegoldenskulltattoo
