Readers' Choice Best Used Auto Dealer: Archibald’s

“We at Archibald’s are thrilled to win this prestigious award and wish to thank those who voted for us. This title is a badge of honor and continually drives us to a higher standard,” said owner Danny Archibald.

This marks the eighth year being named one of Tri-Cities’ top used car dealerships and fourth in the top spot.

In 2019, Archibald’s showroom underwent a remodel, which doubled its size in order to better serve customers. “Our clients are the best part of Archibald’s, and we cannot stress that enough,” said Danny.

“We’re profoundly grateful to be a part of this community filled with loyal and loving people.”

1. Archibald’s

6902 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-737-1199

archibalds.net

2. McCurley Integrity Dealerships

1230 N. Autoplex Way, Pasco

509-547-5555

billmccurley.com

3. Overturf Volkswagen Kia

1016 W. Columbia Drive, Kennewick

509-586-3185

overturfmotors.com