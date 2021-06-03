Readers' Choice 2021 Best Veterinarian / Animal Clinic: Vista Veterinary

Vista Veterinary is top dog this year in 2021 People’s Choice awards

The service looks a little different at Vista Veterinary, but the heart of it hasn’t changed. The real credit for that, said Dr. Michelle Meyer, goes back to the staff at the Kennewick veterinary hospital, as well as the loyal clients across the Tri-Cities.

“We can’t thank our clients enough for the patience and understanding they have extended to us,” said Meyer, who has been at the hospital since 2012 and an owner since 2015.

To manage during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital created two teams of staff in alternating shifts. If one team came down with the virus, the other team would take both shifts.

The two teams kept away from each other, meaning customers and coworkers alike haven’t seen each other much.

That’s in addition to closing its lobby and exam rooms to pet owners and ramping up drive-up services.

Even then, service hasn’t slowed.

Vista, which has been in the Tri-Cities since 1956, is joining a pilot project to use an injectable radiation therapy to treat solid external tumors.

Vista “is the only private clinic in the world offering this treatment,” Meyer said.

1. Vista Veterinary

5603 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick

509-783-2131

vistaveterinary.com

2. Horse Heaven

Pet Urgent Care

4309 W. 27th Place, Bldg. C, Suite 104, Kennewick

509-581-0647

horseheavenhillspeturgentcare.com

3. VCA Animal Hospital

Meadow Hills South, 3711 Plaza Way, Kennewick

509-735-0397

Meadow Hills, 8802 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick

509-783-0399

Vineyard Animal Hospital, 1021 W. 4th Ave., Kennewick

509-582-7211

vcahospitals.com