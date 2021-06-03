Readers' Choice 2021 Best Yoga Studio: Meg Williams Yoga

Meg Williams Yoga.

Megan Williams began her yoga journey at home where she fell in love with the practice of strengthening her body and easing her mind.

In 2018, she spent a month in Costa Rica, completing a 250-hour yoga teaching certificate from Caribe Yoga Academy. After returning to Tri-Cities, she had a difficult time finding a job in an established yoga studio, even after getting another certification to teach trapeze yoga. Williams started hosting classes for friends in her backyard.

Instead of formal payments, she would accept donations of whatever people were willing to give. Slowly but surely news about her classes spread via word of mouth.

Today, Williams runs a thriving yoga studio from the comfort of her backyard patio. She says the private, relaxed feel of her home setup is something that sets her apart from other yoga studios.

While she still has some drop-in classes, her schedule has become more formal, with bookings available online through her website.

She offers trapeze and mat yoga classes throughout the week, with some availability on weekends. “Yoga is all about taking time for yourself,” Williams said. “When things get hard, that’s usually what people look around for and I’m so grateful I have a space where people can come take care of themselves.”

1. Meg Williams Yoga

4211 W. Hood Ave., Kennewick

509-591-8047

megwilliamsyoga.com

2. Lifted Lotus Yoga Collective

5608 W. Clearwater Ave., A120, Kennewick

509-591-5190

liftedlotusyogacollective.com

3. The Yoga Community

4415 W. Clearwater Ave., Suite 7A, Kennewick

509-521-4287

theyogacommunity.com