Readers' Choice Best Garden Center/Nursery: Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center

Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center.

What started with one pile of bark 28 years ago has blossomed into the year-round, full-service garden center known today as Beaver Bark.

Specializing in more than 50 different you-haul bulk materials, from concrete, decorative rock, sand, gravel, and flagstone to bark, soils and amendments, as well as perennials, annuals, indoor houseplants, tropicals, hanging baskets, trees, shrubs, water gardens, ponds, koi and goldfish, fountains, statuary, indoor gardening and hydroponics, gifts, and home décor — Beaver Bark has what you need to personalize your curb appeal and make your garden a winner.

607 Aaron Drive, Richland

509-946-1000

beaverbark.com

2. Mac’s Garden Center

6711 W. Court St., Pasco

509-547-8109

3. Woods Nursery & Garden Store

2615 Van Giesen St., Richland

509-943-1926

woodsnursery.biz