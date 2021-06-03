Readers' Choice
Best Garden Center/Nursery: Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center
What started with one pile of bark 28 years ago has blossomed into the year-round, full-service garden center known today as Beaver Bark.
Specializing in more than 50 different you-haul bulk materials, from concrete, decorative rock, sand, gravel, and flagstone to bark, soils and amendments, as well as perennials, annuals, indoor houseplants, tropicals, hanging baskets, trees, shrubs, water gardens, ponds, koi and goldfish, fountains, statuary, indoor gardening and hydroponics, gifts, and home décor — Beaver Bark has what you need to personalize your curb appeal and make your garden a winner.
1. Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center
607 Aaron Drive, Richland
509-946-1000
2. Mac’s Garden Center
6711 W. Court St., Pasco
509-547-8109
3. Woods Nursery & Garden Store
2615 Van Giesen St., Richland
509-943-1926
