Readers' Choice Best Grocery Store: Yoke’s Fresh Market

Yoke’s Fresh Market.

Yoke’s Fresh Market remains the leading Best Grocery Store for the sixth year in a row.

With four locations throughout the Tri-Cities, the grocery store chain that got its roots in 1946 has maintained its hold in a top spot in the Mid-Columbia.

The chain with locations throughout Washington and Idaho, features a sizable collection of artisan cheese that connoisseurs will drool over, a large selection of beers, hard ciders and wine that hail from the Northwest and a colorful display of fresh produce that lives up to its name of “Fresh Market.”

For a different spin, Nature’s Corner – a store within a store showcases organic, natural and local products and a healthy selection of gluten free products – including hard-to-find gluten free frozen treats.

Short on time to cook at home? A hot bar serving three squares a day – including gourmet burgers and fries, and a deli with a large variety of grab-and-go meals such as sandwiches, salads and wraps will delight any hungry shopper.

1. Yoke’s Fresh Market

1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick

4905 N. Road 68, Pasco

454 Keene Road, Richland

1401 Bombing Range Road, West Richland

yokesfreshmarkets.com

2. Winco

4602 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick

509-783-1997

101 Columbia Point Drive, Richland

509-942-1557

wincofoods.com

3. Fred Meyer

2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick

509-735-8700

101 Wellsian Way, Richland

509-943-8340

fredmeyer.com