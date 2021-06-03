Readers' Choice Best Hardware Store: Griggs / Ace Hardware

Make it nine consecutive years for Griggs Ace Hardware, which has swept this category since the beginning.

It’s probably because of the Grigg family’s longstanding community roots and dedication to the area. They first set up shop 81 years ago, opening a department store that eventually partnered with Ace Hardware in 1969. The company has been in the family for four generations and has expanded and relocated many times since it first opened.

Three years ago, the company nearly doubled the size of its Richland location — taking over the former space occupied by Hastings Entertainment after it closed. And they are looking to expand it again into some unused space.

“Since we’re locally owned, we’re able to adapt and do things that the community wants, whereas big boxes can’t do that,” said owner Charlie Grigg. “Being small and local means we can add and improve our selection, and we are doing that almost daily!”

1. Griggs / Ace Hardware

☆ 9x winner! ☆

801 W. Columbia St., Pasco

1415 George Washington Way, Richland

103 Keene Road, Richland

2831 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick

acetricities.com

2. Home Depot

3910 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick

509-582-6697

2855 Duportail St., Richland

509-627-0111

homedepot.com

3. Lowe’s

1020 N. Colorado St., Kennewick

509-736-4151

4520 N. Road 68, Pasco

509-546-7600

lowes.com