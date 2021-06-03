Readers' Choice
Best Hardware Store: Griggs / Ace Hardware
Make it nine consecutive years for Griggs Ace Hardware, which has swept this category since the beginning.
It’s probably because of the Grigg family’s longstanding community roots and dedication to the area. They first set up shop 81 years ago, opening a department store that eventually partnered with Ace Hardware in 1969. The company has been in the family for four generations and has expanded and relocated many times since it first opened.
Three years ago, the company nearly doubled the size of its Richland location — taking over the former space occupied by Hastings Entertainment after it closed. And they are looking to expand it again into some unused space.
“Since we’re locally owned, we’re able to adapt and do things that the community wants, whereas big boxes can’t do that,” said owner Charlie Grigg. “Being small and local means we can add and improve our selection, and we are doing that almost daily!”
2. Home Depot
3910 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick
509-582-6697
2855 Duportail St., Richland
509-627-0111
3. Lowe’s
1020 N. Colorado St., Kennewick
509-736-4151
4520 N. Road 68, Pasco
509-546-7600
